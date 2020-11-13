CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

CEO stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $2.5806 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is 23.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

