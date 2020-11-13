Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $254.41 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.