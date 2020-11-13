Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

