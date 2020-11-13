Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Down to $588.00

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $588.00, but opened at $569.60. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $569.60, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 588.15.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total value of £9,842.50 ($12,859.29).

About Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

