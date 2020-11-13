Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $662.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $7,277,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 208.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

