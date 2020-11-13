Colliers Secur. Initiates Coverage on Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMRA. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Biomerica stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of -0.73.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $115,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Biomerica by 79.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter worth $164,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

