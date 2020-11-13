Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

