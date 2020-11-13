Comparing Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Planet Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $42.55 million 1.88 $6.49 million N/A N/A Planet Green $4.11 million 5.21 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Armanino Foods of Distinction has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 7.43% 12.00% 9.00% Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Armanino Foods of Distinction and Planet Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction beats Planet Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

