Comparing NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetScout Systems and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Aspyra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $891.82 million 1.82 -$2.75 million $1.00 22.10 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 2.61% 4.77% 2.99% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Aspyra on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand; and threat detection solutions to identify and investigate potential advanced network threats. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

