Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) & DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Head to Head Comparison

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

This table compares Concrete Pumping and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -18.81% -1.04% -0.37% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concrete Pumping and DBM Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $282.96 million 0.71 -$32.49 million N/A N/A DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBM Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Volatility & Risk

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Concrete Pumping and DBM Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than DBM Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats DBM Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.