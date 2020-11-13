Contrasting Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) & Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE)

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) and Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Regional Health Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $563.46 million 0.04 -$7.40 million N/A N/A Regional Health Properties $20.13 million 0.12 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Regional Health Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Health Properties has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversicare Healthcare Services and Regional Health Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Regional Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services -6.34% -220.81% -8.78% Regional Health Properties 37.61% -3.10% 1.39%

Summary

Regional Health Properties beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. As of April 2, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 24 facilities for third parties comprising 2,517 operational beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

