Contrasting Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Genworth Financial -1.26% 1.13% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIA Group and Genworth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genworth Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIA Group and Genworth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.76 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Genworth Financial $8.10 billion 0.28 $343.00 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genworth Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats AIA Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. The company distributes its products and services through employer groups and directly to customers through its internal sales team. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

