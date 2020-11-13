Contrasting Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 11.62% 47.79% 6.01% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -3.75% -1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazard and GlassBridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.67 billion 1.43 $286.50 million $3.28 11.06 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 16.80 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lazard and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 5 2 0 2.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazard beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

