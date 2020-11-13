Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $30.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

CRSR opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $31,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

