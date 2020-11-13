CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Down to $265.00

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $265.00, but opened at $255.08. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $255.08, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Get CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) alerts:

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.