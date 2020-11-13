Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.29%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

