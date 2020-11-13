Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Receives C$2.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE CPG opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

