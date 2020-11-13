CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

