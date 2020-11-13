CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $100.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $14,990,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.