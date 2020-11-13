Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Trading Up 11.5%

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) was up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 127,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 191,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

About Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.