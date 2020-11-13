D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 303.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 470,399 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

