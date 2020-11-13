D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

