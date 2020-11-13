Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman Sells 2,230 Shares

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 2,230 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $626,630.00.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DJCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 40.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

