Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Receives €51.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.47 ($60.55).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAI shares. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

ETR DAI opened at €52.20 ($61.41) on Tuesday. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.19 ($63.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,827.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.09.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

