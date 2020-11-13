Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $136.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $33,557,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $4,301,094.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $11,528,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $36,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

