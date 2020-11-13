Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,104,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,528,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.