David Eric Russell Sells 3,387 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Eric Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00.

YUM opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

