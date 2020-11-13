Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Raised to $65.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,759. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

