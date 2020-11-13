Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNLI. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $70.51.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,759 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

