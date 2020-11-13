Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

