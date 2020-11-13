Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Raised to $13.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.27% from the company’s previous close.

DMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Shares of DMS stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.