Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Discovery worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

DISCK stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

