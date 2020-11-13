DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,568 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,898 shares of company stock worth $20,144,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $212.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.16 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

