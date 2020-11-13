Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNFGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

DNFGY stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

