DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of DraftKings worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

DKNG stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

