Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Financial Comparison

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 8.76% 8.10% 2.33% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Dividends

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Duke Energy pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Energy and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $25.08 billion 2.77 $3.75 billion $5.06 18.63 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.36 $1.37 billion $2.64 27.94

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy. Duke Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duke Energy and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 10 4 0 2.29 Xcel Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Duke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $93.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.92%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $74.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Duke Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. It also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.8 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 91,000 square miles; and owns approximately 51,144 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1.1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 535,000 customers in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, owns, develops, builds, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. It has 22 wind, 126 solar, and 1 battery storage facilities, as well as 11 fuel cell locations with a capacity of 2,282 MW across 19 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

