Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 34.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

