DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Jenoptik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

