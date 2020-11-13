E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Trading 8.6% Higher

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 250,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 66,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.43 price objective on shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

