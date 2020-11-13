Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EAR. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

