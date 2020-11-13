Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eaton by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,713 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

