ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MOHO opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.19.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.48 million for the quarter.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

