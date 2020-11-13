Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

