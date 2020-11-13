Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

