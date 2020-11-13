eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Lowered to $15.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eGain by 349.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

