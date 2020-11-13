Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after buying an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.91 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

