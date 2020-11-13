EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

