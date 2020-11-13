EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $91.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

