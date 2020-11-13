Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $528,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $306,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,558,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

