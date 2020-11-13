Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 62,785 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.07 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

